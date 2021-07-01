Arizona man who threatened to set off bomb in bank robbery attempt wanted to pay rent and buy car, police say

An Arizona man who threatened to set off a bomb during an attempted bank robbery told police he just wanted to pay his rent and buy a car, authorities said Wednesday.

Anekin Genesis, 32, entered a bank in Glendale on Monday afternoon and passed a demand note to bank employees stating that he had a bomb, Glendale police said in a news release. He told employees that he would detonate the bomb if he was hurt or arrested.

Police said surveillance images show Genesis "pointing to his watch and telling bank employees they were running out of time."

When the employees hid for their safety, Genesis left the bank empty-handed, according to police.

Officers responded around 3:40 p.m. to a report of an attempted robbery by a suspect who may be armed. A witness told a responding officer that the suspect had fled on foot.

Police quickly found Genesis hiding behind bushes nearby and took him into custody without incident. The department shared officer bodycam video of his arrest.

Police said officers found evidence of the attempted bank robbery on Genesis: a partially written demand note he was writing for another bank robbery attempt.

During an interview with detectives, police said Genesis "confessed, saying he thought he would rob a bank to pay his rent money and buy a car."

Genesis was booked into jail on one felony count of armed robbery.