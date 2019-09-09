Arizona man in suspected drug deal told police he was an undercover officer, court documents say

An Arizona man told police he was an “undercover narcotics officer” after they approached him about a suspected drug deal, court documents released Wednesday said.

Gabriel Delgado, 43, was arrested Sept. 1, Phoenix’s KPHO-TV reported. The officers said they witnessed Delgado and another man “conduct a hand to hand exchange” in Surprise, Ariz. -- about 25 miles northwest of Phoenix -- according to court documents. The two men reportedly ran from the officers.

After catching up with Delgado, he allegedly told them he “was Sergeant Gabriel Delgado from the El Mirage Police Department.” Delgado said his badge was in his pocket and the alleged drug buy was part of an undercover operation, according to police.

A background check indicated Delgado was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant and had been arrested multiple times, police said. The officers arrested Delgado after finding a “usable amount” of marijuana on him, KPHO-TV reported.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office filed charges of marijuana possession and impersonating a peace officer – both felonies – on Sept. 4, according to the station.