Laid-off Arizona man finds new job after handing out his résumé on streets

A laid-off Arizona worker found an unusual way to get the attention of prospective employers -- by taking it to the streets.

Fox 10 Phoenix reported Patrick Hoagland hit the streets of Arizona's capital city with a sign saying he was "laid-off" and "looking for a job." The sign also implored any passers-by looking for help to "please take a resume."

CHARO DESCRIBES HOW SHE 'HUGGED' HER HUSBAND AFTER HIS SUICIDE: 'I WAS FULL OF BLOOD'

The station reported on Hoagland's unusual job search Wednesday, saying that some passing motorists honked at the man while others stopped.

Hoagland told the station that after their initial report aired, "my phone just started going crazy [with] offers from multiple different people to come in and talk to them to come in and work."

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

One offer turned out to be just what he was looking for.

"I went on Saturday and worked to prove myself and they loved me," Hoagland added. "I was offered a position - I work for Flatline Concrete Grinding Company."

Click for more from FOX 10 Phoenix.