Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Arizona
Published

Arizona man charge with robbery for burrito heist: police

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 26Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 26

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 26 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

An Arizona man who allegedly stole another man's burrito earlier this month was arrested and charged with robbery, according to police.

Timothy Bell, a 29-year-old homeless man, was in Phoenix on Nov. 16 when he supposedly threatened a man on the street around 8:40 p.m. and took his Mexican food "by force."

COUPLE STEALS ICE CREAM FROM OPEN HOUSE AFTER FAKING INTEREST IN LISTING, SURVEILLANCE IMAGES SHOW

Timothy Bell, 29, was arrested and charged with robbery after allegedly stealing a man's burrito and threatening him in Phoenix, Ariz., on Nov. 16. 

Timothy Bell, 29, was arrested and charged with robbery after allegedly stealing a man's burrito and threatening him in Phoenix, Ariz., on Nov. 16.  (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

ALASKA MAN ARRESTED AFTER ALLEGEDLY SMUGGLING $400G IN DRUGS — STUFFED IN ROTTING GOAT INTESTINES — AT AIRPORT, OFFICIALS SAY

The victim called 911 as Bell fled, according to court documents published by KPHO-TV, and followed the suspect until he was taken into custody by authorities.

When Bell was stopped by police, they found on him a "wrapper from [the] burrito he stole." The stolen item was listed as "a burrito, of a value less than $1,000."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was booked at the Maricopa County jail on a felony robbery charge on no bond. He's scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 6.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @nicoledarrah.