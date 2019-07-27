Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Florida
Published

Shark bites Arizona man, 49, boogie boarding off Florida's Atlantic coast

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 28Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 28

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 28 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

An Arizona man visiting Florida was reportedly bitten on the right leg by a shark while boogie boarding south of Daytona Beach on Saturday afternoon.

William Angell, 49, suffered cuts to his right thigh from the attack off New Smyrna Beach around 4:30 p.m., FOX 10 of Phoenix reported. His injuries were not life-threatening and he reportedly drove himself to a medical center to be checked out.

MYSTERIOUS HAMMERHEAD SHARK SPOTTED OFF IRISH COAST FOR FIRST TIME EVER

A great white shark's fin showing above the water.

A great white shark's fin showing above the water.

The shark was not seen doing the attack and authorities don't know what kind it was, FOX 10 reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Saturday’s attack was the third off Florida’s Atlantic coast in less than a month, the Orlando Sentinel reported.