Arizona man arrested in accidental shooting of daughter, 6, as he 'was teaching her gun safety': cops

An Arizona man has been arrested in the accidental shooting of his 6-year-old daughter, who cops say was critically injured as her father was teaching her gun safety.

Eldon McInville, 26, was arrested and charged with child abuse and aggravated assault after cops were called to his Glendale home Thursday afternoon in response to a shooting. The girl was shot in the abdomen and faces months of recovery.

“He advised that he had the victim in his room and was teaching her gun safety,” court papers said, according to KPNX-TV.

He also advised that as he was cleaning the weapon and he half-cocked it "so he could load birdshot ammunition into it for storage,” according to the court papers.

“He stated that when he loaded the weapon he was seated on the floor of the bedroom and that when he went to stand up he slipped and fell and somehow the gun went off.”

Cops said they were told that the weapon was a shotgun he had recently purchased.

The court papers state that McInville told the cops that he was cleaning the shotgun for the first time and had researched how to load it on YouTube and Google, according to the station.

A sobbing McInville pleaded with a judge to release him so he could help his family during a court appearance Friday, Fox 10 Phoenix reported.

The judge responded that while it did appear to be an accidental discharge “under exceedingly reckless circumstances” she was imposing bail.

The bail was set at $50,000 in cash, which McInville had not posted as of Saturday.