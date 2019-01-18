Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Arizona
Published

Arizona man accused of carrying out 'lone wolf' attack on behalf of ISIS, cops say

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
18-year-old charged in ISIS terror plot after pulling knife on Arizona deputyVideo

18-year-old charged in ISIS terror plot after pulling knife on Arizona deputy

An Arizona man is in custody after making rambling 911 calls about the Islamic State and then showing up to the local sheriff's station with a knife; Jonathan Hunt reports on the charges.

An Arizona man who was shot by deputies earlier this month was carrying out a “lone wolf” attack, authorities said Thursday.

Ismail Hamed, 18, of Fountain Hills, brandished a knife during an incident with a Maricopa County sheriff’s sergeant Jan. 7 before he was shot, authorities said. He's since been treated and released from the hospital.

GEORGIA MAN PLOTTED ATTACKS ON WHITE HOUSE, OTHER DC SITES, FBI SAYS

Hamed allegedly told a dispatcher before the incident that he was affiliated with ISIS. He “intentionally or knowingly, did provide advice, assistance, direction or management” to ISIS, the Arizona Republic reported, citing a complaint filed the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

Hamed was charged with terrorism Tuesday. He was already facing an aggravated assault charge for throwing rocks at the sergeant and brandishing the knife outside a sheriff’s substation in Fountain Hills.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was told repeatedly to drop the weapon before he was shot, investigators said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @GaydosFNC.