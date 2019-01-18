Arizona man accused of carrying out 'lone wolf' attack on behalf of ISIS, cops say

An Arizona man who was shot by deputies earlier this month was carrying out a “lone wolf” attack, authorities said Thursday.

Ismail Hamed, 18, of Fountain Hills, brandished a knife during an incident with a Maricopa County sheriff’s sergeant Jan. 7 before he was shot, authorities said. He's since been treated and released from the hospital.

Hamed allegedly told a dispatcher before the incident that he was affiliated with ISIS. He “intentionally or knowingly, did provide advice, assistance, direction or management” to ISIS, the Arizona Republic reported, citing a complaint filed the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

Hamed was charged with terrorism Tuesday. He was already facing an aggravated assault charge for throwing rocks at the sergeant and brandishing the knife outside a sheriff’s substation in Fountain Hills.

He was told repeatedly to drop the weapon before he was shot, investigators said.

