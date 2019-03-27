Arizona man, 23, killed after homeless man punches him in face, causing him to fall into oncoming traffic: police

An Arizona man was killed Monday after a homeless man punched him in the face, causing the 23-year-old to fall into oncoming traffic, police said.

Aaren Shivers, 37, was arrested and booked into jail on one count of second-degree murder. Officers were called to the scene in Phoenix just before 10:30 a.m. Monday on a report of a person being hit by a vehicle, FOX10 Phoenix reported.

R.J. Dunton was found suffering from critical injuries and taken to the hospital, where he later died, police said.

Witnesses told police that Dunton was walking on the street with Shivers approached him and struck him in the face. It’s unclear what sparked the initial encounter, but Shivers told officers that Dunton said “something unknown to him” before the attack, AZFamily.com reported.

Surveillance video from a bus captured Shivers “intentionally striking Dunton with a closed fist,” police said. Dunton then fell onto the street and a vehicle struck him.