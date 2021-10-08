Arizona man, 18, accused of kidnapping, killing ex's new boyfriend, dumping body in desert

An 18-year-old Arizona man was arrested Wednesday, accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend at gunpoint, fatally shooting him and dumping his body in the desert, according to reports.

Jerssen Perez, 18, allegedly told investigators he had been planning to kill Oscar Ortega, 19, for a month and waited outside his ex-girlfriend’s Phoenix home until 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, kidnapping Ortega after he left, FOX 10 of Phoenix reported.

Perez allegedly forced Ortega into his car and shot him several times after Ortega texted his girlfriend that he had been kidnapped. The suspect then dumped the body in the desert and disposed of the evidence, including the victim’s clothing and shell casings, in a different location, according to the Arizona Republic.

"The hard part I think for everyone to imagine is just that pre-meditation – and I mean the brutality of it – to kidnap somebody and murder them while they sit next to you in a car," Phoenix police Sgt. Andy Williams said.

DAVID CONLEY, TEXAS KILLER OF 8, INCLUDING 6 CHILDREN, GETS LIFE WITHOUT PAROLE

Ortega’s family reported the kidnapping Wednesday morning. Perez’s parents also reported it, allegedly telling Phoenix police he confessed to them and gave them the murder weapon, FOX 10 reported. He also allegedly confessed to police after his arrest and led them to Ortega’s body and where he had stashed the evidence.

The suspect was booked into jail on a $1 million bond. He faces charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping, among others.

His lawyer had argued for a lower bond, saying Perez had no prior criminal history and had led police to Ortega’s body, according to the Republic.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"His family secured evidence for the state," his lawyer said, according to FOX 10. "They did not attempt to conceal anything. Secondly, when he was arrested, he actually led them to evidence that would help their case."