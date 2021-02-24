Arizona homeowners planting tree in backyard find buried duffel bag filled with guns: police

Owners of a home in Arizona were gardening in their backyard on Sunday when they unearthed a disturbing find: a buried duffel bag filled with guns, authorities said.

The homeowners discovered the bag filled with rusted rifles and handguns while digging a hole near the fence in their yard to plant a tree, the Phoenix Police Department said. After realizing what the bag contained, they immediately called the police.

The homeowners handed over the guns to detectives, who will investigate whether the firearms were used in any crimes, the department said.

Neighbor Yajaira Enriquez told FOX10 Phoenix that the discovery was "nerve-wracking" but also left a lot of questions unanswered.

"Why'd you bury them there?" Enriquez said. "Has to be a reason."

The family has lived in the home for the last four years, AZFamily reported. Before then, it had been rented out to a series of individuals.