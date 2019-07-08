Arizona girl, 7, dies after hit-and-run crash, driver charged with manslaughter, DUI: police

A seven-year-old Arizona girl died Friday night after a hit-and-run crash and a man has been charged in her death, police said.

The hit-and-run occurred in Tolleson, about 13 miles west of Phoenix, around 10 p.m. Friday, according to reports. Arturo Perez, 28, was driving when he collided with another vehicle, police said.

A 7-year-old was a passenger in the car Perez allegedly hit was badly injured, the Arizona Republic reported. She was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries, police said. The driver of that vehicle was also taken to the hospital. His condition was unclear.

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA MOTORCYCLE CRASH KILLS 4, OFFICIALS SAY

Perez allegedly fled the scene, Phoenix's Fox 10 reported. Officers later found him nearby on foot and arrested him, the report said.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was booked into the Avondale Jail and charged with suspicion of manslaughter, aggravated assault, DUI and a hit-and-run, the Republic reported. An investigation is ongoing.