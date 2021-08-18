Gov. Ducey blocks money to Arizona schools mandating masks

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is blocking funds from going to schools with mask mandates unless they reverse course and follow the state’s ban on such requirements.

"Safety recommendations are welcomed and encouraged — mandates that place more stress on students and families aren’t," Ducey said in a statement Tuesday . "These grants acknowledge efforts by schools and educators that are following state laws and keeping their classroom doors open for Arizona’s students."

Ducey created a $163 million school grant program from federal coronavirus relief funds, but schools enforcing masks or closing down because of the virus will not be eligible to receive $1,800 per student.

School districts with such mandates will have 10 days to repeal them or not qualify for the funds, according to the governor’s spokesman, C.J. Karamargin. The law banning face masks, however, does not go into effect until late September.

"They need to be in compliance for these discretionary grant funds by Aug. 27,’’ Karamargin said. "If they want to be eligible for the grants, they should do so by Aug. 27.’’

The Arizona governor also announced a $10 million program Tuesday that awards parents $7,000 for each public school student who faced virus quarantining, preferential treatment for vaccinated students or mandated mask wearing.

"We are committed to keeping all Arizona kids on track, closing the achievement gap and equipping underserved students and families with the tools they need to thrive," Ducey said in a press release . "Our COVID-19 Educational Recovery Benefit will empower parents to exercise their choice when it comes to their child’s education and COVID-19 mitigation strategies."

Arizona had mask mandates for schools in place earlier this year, but Ducey lifted the orders in April .

"Teachers, families and students have acted responsibly to mitigate the spread of the virus and protect one another, and our school leaders are ready to decide if masks should be required on their campuses. We will continue to work with public health professionals and Arizona’s schools as more students return to the classroom and our state moves forward," Ducey said at the time.

The country has seen a spike in coronavirus cases sparked by the delta variant since then, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updating mask guidelines last month. Masking is now encouraged by the health agency for all teachers and students in K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.

Arizona is not alone in banning such mask requirements, however, with seven other states having laws on the books or executive orders banning mask requirements in public schools. Additionally, Florida is giving private school vouchers to parents who say a public school’s masking requirements for students amounted to harassment.

Ducey’s move on Tuesday has been met with pushback from Democrats, including from​​ state House Minority Leader Reginald Bolding, who compared it to the "Hunger Games."

"It’s a sickening irony that he’s doing this by dangling millions of federally provided funds for COVID-19 relief and forcing school districts to choose between the health and safety of kids and educators, or millions in additional funding that Republicans have withheld for years," Bolding said in a statement. "With the delta variant running rampant and COVID-19 cases among children on the rise, it’s disgusting to put a bounty on spreading this illness to kids and punishing schools that try to operate safely."