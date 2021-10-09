Arizona deputy on life support after assault; suspect later shot in dispute with homeowner

A suspect in an alleged assault on an Arizona sheriff's deputy was hospitalized in critical condition hours later Saturday, after being shot by a homeowner while authorities were searching for the suspect, according to a report.

The Maricopa County sheriff’s deputy was on life support after having been found unconscious and bleeding from his face following the apparent attack in Avondale, about 20 miles west of downtown Phoenix, FOX 10 of Phoenix reported.

The attack on the deputy prompted a multiagency manhunt.

At a news conference earlier Saturday, police had identified the suspect as Clinton Robert Hurley and said he was armed and dangerous. During the manhunt, Hurley became involved in a shootout with a homeowner he knows, and was shot and wounded, FOX 10 reported.

Sheriff Paul Penzone said earlier that Hurley had recently been released from jail for a sex crime against a child and was believed to have stolen the injured deputy's car before carjacking another person.

The deputy was not identified other than as a three-year veteran of the force.

Maricopa County Sheriff's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.