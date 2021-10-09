Arizona deputy found critically injured, manhunt underway

An investigation has been launched in Arizona after an apparent attack that left a Maricopa County sheriff’s deputy on life support with a suspect on the loose.

The sheriff's deputy was found critically injured near Van Buren and Dysart Road on Saturday morning and is in critical condition, according to police.

A multi-agency hunt is underway for the suspect. Authorities did not say how the deputy became injured.

In a press conference later in the day, police say they have identified the suspect as Clinton Robert Hurley and said he is armed and dangerous.

Sheriff Paul Penzone says that Hurley was recently released from jail for a sex crime against a child and is believed to have stolen the officer's car before carjacking another person.

The officer, who is on life support, was not identified other than as a 3-year veteran of the force.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Hurley's capture.

Maricopa County Sheriff's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News on a possible suspect.