Arizona bride, groom arrested in wedding-day assault on cops, police say

A just-married bride and groom in Arizona were arrested over the weekend after allegedly assaulting police officers following their wedding day festivities, authorities said.

Prescott police officers responded to reports of a woman wearing a wedding dress trying to assault a store clerk of a local business around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night, the Arizona Republic reported, citing a police statement.

Officers located the bride and groom, identified as 30-year-old Ashley Jordan and 32-year-old Eric Cordova, along Prescott's Whiskey Row, police said. Cordova allegedly became aggressive toward officers when they approached Jordan.

An officer tried to restrain Cordova, but the pair fell to the ground during the struggle, police said. Other members of the wedding party began assaulting the officer to prevent Cordova’s arrest, KPHO-TV reported.

As the group refused to listen to officers’ commands, Jordan, still wearing her wedding dress, allegedly pushed an officer and struck another, police said.

The newlyweds were arrested on charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, police said.

Two other men were also arrested on similar charges, including obstruction of justice, while an additional two men were cited and released on disorderly conduct, police said.

Two Prescott police officers suffered minor injuries during the incident, according to reports.