Arizona Attorney General Horne says criminal probe under way into Warren Jeffs polygamous sect

Arizona Attorney General Tom Horne says there is an ongoing criminal investigation into a polygamous sect along the Utah-Arizona border.

The Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints' leader, Warren Jeffs, is jailed in Texas for life after being convicted of sexually assaulting two of his underage brides.

A 26-year-old woman who claims Jeffs forced her into marriage at age 14 has now fled the group. She says she and her six children were held against their will for years.

Horne says her allegations of forced underage sex, among other things, are part of the ongoing case, but he declined to provide details.

Jeffs was convicted in Texas after similar allegations were leveled against him and others following a 2008 raid on an FLDS ranch in Texas.