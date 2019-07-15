Area 51 expert on social media campaign to 'storm' top-secret site: Military won't let anyone get close

An author and expert on Area 51 said the U.S. military will never let civilians anywhere near the top-secret site after the "Storm Area 51" movement went viral on Facebook.

One million Facebook users have now responded that they would go to a Facebook event scheduled for September 20 at 3:00 a.m., with the creator writing "they can't stop all of us."

“If we naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets,” the event description said referencing a Japanese comic character known for his speed.

“Let's see them aliens.”

The social media campaign made national headlines as it grew last week, forcing the Air Force, which runs the installation, to respond and caution UFO enthusiasts against traveling to the area.

"[Area 51] is an open training range for the U.S. Air Force, and we would discourage anyone from trying to come into the area where we train American armed forces. ... The U.S. Air Force always stands ready to protect America and its assets," spokeswoman Laura McAndrews told the Washington Post.

Responding Monday on "Fox & Friends," Annie Jacobsen - author of "Area 51: An Uncensored History of America's Top Secret Military Base - dismissed the idea that civilians could get close to the facility. She explained that the classified military facility is housed inside a classified testing and training range which is the size of Connecticut.

"That base is so jealously guarded, both in terms of media and in terms of actual physicality. I don't think the Air Force or any of the other military partners or intelligence community partners that are all working out there at Area 51 are gonna let anybody anywhere near the entrance to Area 51," said Jacobsen.

Area 51 is a facility near Groom Lake, Nev., run by the Air Force whose operations are highly classified. It has been linked to alien conspiracy theories since the testing of a spy plane in 1955 in which the Central Intelligence Agency first shed light on the military detachment.

The 2016 Pulitzer Prize finalist and New York Times bestselling author said "disinformation" and "cover stories" about the operations at Area 51 continue to this day.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.