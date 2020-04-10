Archaeologist mom wins fans with Twitter rant about homeschooling during coronavirus lockdown

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A renowned archaeologist won a legion of fans on Twitter with a viral rant about homeschool education — only to be be named a Guggenheim fellow hours later.

Sarah Parcak, professor of Anthropology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, took to the Internet to vent her frustrations with the increasing demands on her and her husband. She mainly directed her anger at the workload her son's school placed on families after students started remote-learning due to school closures to stop the spread of coronavirus.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“We both work full time, I also help run my non profit AND manage a complex project in Egypt AND am running a Covid-19 tracking platform. So, his happiness trumps crappy math worksheet management,” she said in subsequent tweets.

“ie, managing his education is a bridge too far right now. I also cook, manage cleaning, have a garden etc (husband does 50% of housework BTW, we are a team). The thought of homeschooling makes me want to barf.”

SAM SORBO: CORONAVIRUS AND ACCIDENTAL HOMESCHOOLING — MORE FAMILIES WILL APPRECIATE THIS EDUCATION OPTION

Her rant went viral, seeing hundreds of retweets and thousands of likes. Then, hours later, she returned to tweet some good news.

“Uh, I have news. I was just named a 2020 Guggenheim Fellow, for my next book project (which was proposed *last September* so my crystal ball is LIT). Surviving Collapse: The Global History of Human Resilience. It's been a day y'all. Feeling overwhelmed, grateful, and humbled.”

The University of Alabama proudly announced the fellowship the following day, noting Parcak was one of the 175 finalists out of approximately 3,000 applicants.

HOMESCHOOLING EXPERTS OFFER ADVICE FOR PARENTS STRUGGLING TO TEACH KIDS DURING CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Parcak’s work sits in a cutting-edge space, using satellite imagery to survey dig sites and locate possible future surveys. Her work has taken her across Egypt and parts of the former Roman Empire.

Her work is widely viewed on YouTube, and she has given several TED Talks on the various aspects of her work. She also runs a nonprofit, GlobalXplorer, which “uses the power of the crowd to analyze the incredible wealth of satellite images currently available to archaeologists.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Parcak previously won the $1 million TED Prize in 2016 for her work.