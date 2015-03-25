APNewsBreak: Minn. guardsman charged with stealing Fort Bragg military IDs to use for militia

A Minnesota National Guard member and self-described commander of a militia group is accused of stealing classified information from his former military unit at Fort Bragg, N.C.

According to a federal affidavit obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press, 25-year-old Keith Michael Novak stole names, Social Security numbers and clearance levels of roughly 400 members of the 82nd Airborne Division to make fake identities for his militia.

Documents also say Novak threatened violence if arrested.

Prosecutors say Novak served with the 82nd Airborne from 2009 to 2012.

Novak is in federal custody. His father's phone number is unlisted. The federal defender's office has been assigned the case, but an attorney has not been selected to represent him.

The guard and the Fort Bragg unit say they'll cooperate with the investigation.