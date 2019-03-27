APNewsBreak: Ex-governor pardoned late mentor's grandson

Documents obtained by The Associated Press show former Maine Gov. Paul LePage pardoned his late mentor's grandson and people convicted of everything from drug trafficking to embezzlement.

The state released the list of 112 people who were pardoned in response to a request by the AP made under the state's Freedom of Access Act. The state had previously confirmed only one name.

Past Maine governors routinely released the names of individuals pardoned in high-profile cases. But the secretary of state's office this year said a 2017 change in state law prevented the release of pardons made by LePage, a Republican.

The state has since reversed course. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills signed a March 15 executive order allowing for pardons to be made public.

A message was left seeking comment from representatives for LePage, who left office in January.