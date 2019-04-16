Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
AP PHOTOS: Teen gunmen unleashed horror at Columbine in 1999

Associated Press
FILE - In this April 20, 1999, file photo, women head to a library near Columbine High School where students and faculty members were evacuated after two gunmen went on a shooting rampage in the school in the Denver suburb of Littleton, Colo. Twelve students and one teacher were killed in a murderous rampage at the school on April 20, 1999, by two students who killed themselves in the aftermath. (AP Photo/Kevin Higley, File)

LITTLETON, Colo. – On April 20, 1999, two teenage gunmen dressed in black trench coats went on a rampage at Columbine High School in suburban Denver.

They shot and killed 12 classmates and a teacher and wounded two dozen others in what was then the deadliest U.S. school shooting. The boys then took their own lives.

The shooting shocked the country as it played out on TV news shows from coast to coast. Images from the scene showed terrified students fleeing the school , SWAT officers waiting to enter and an injured boy trying to escape through a window.