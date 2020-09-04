Chicago anti-violence group robbed of food, computers, supplies days before remote learning academy to open

An anti-violence group in Chicago said it was robbed of educational supplies, including computers, a week before it planned to open classrooms to assist children with remote learning.

Mothers Against Senseless Killings posted photos on its Facebook page Thursday showing ransacked makeshift classrooms, empty boxes and a wall where suspected robbers possibly gained entry.

Snacks and diapers also were taken.

"People put a lot of work and thought into donating these things, collecting funds, shopping, unpacking, delivering, sorting. It's not the government, big companies or even the city donating," the post reads. "There is no insurance payout.

"It's regular people doing all this for and with the community so kids can grow up knowing that they don't have to steal from themselves to make a living," the post continues. "This is a very sad situation."

The group just finished final preparations on four metal shipping containers that were repurposed as classrooms for Chicago's Sept. 8 school reopening. Students would have had access to the internet, tutoring and supervision while their parents worked, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The containers were broken into sometime between Thursday morning and Wednesday night. Tamar Manasseh, founder of the group, said people have already started making donations to replace the stolen items.

“That is the silver lining in all of this," she told the newspaper. "While I’m really upset, while it’s heartbreaking that this happened, it’s like, ‘Wow, look at how much good is left in the world.’”

Neither the group nor the Chicago Police Department immediately responded to messages and calls from Fox News.