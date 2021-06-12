Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Anti-Semitic robbers snatch yarmulke, money from Jewish man in NYC

Authorities continue to search for the three suspects

By Jesse O'Neill | New York Post
Three men on motorcycles robbed and harassed a young Jewish man in Brooklyn before yanking off his yarmulke — in another apparent anti-Semitic attack in New York City.

The holdup — which was caught on video — happened at Metropolitan and Graham avenues in Williamsburg the afternoon of June 2, police said Friday.

The men approached the 21-year-old and demanded money while making statements that disparage Jews, according to the NYPD.

When the victim tried to call 911, the suspects allegedly snatched off his religious headgear and hightailed it up Manhattan Avenue.

The robbers remain on the run, according to police.

