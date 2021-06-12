Anti-Semitic robbers snatch yarmulke, money from Jewish man in NYC

Three men on motorcycles robbed and harassed a young Jewish man in Brooklyn before yanking off his yarmulke — in another apparent anti-Semitic attack in New York City.

The holdup — which was caught on video — happened at Metropolitan and Graham avenues in Williamsburg the afternoon of June 2, police said Friday.

The men approached the 21-year-old and demanded money while making statements that disparage Jews, according to the NYPD.

When the victim tried to call 911, the suspects allegedly snatched off his religious headgear and hightailed it up Manhattan Avenue.

The robbers remain on the run, according to police.

