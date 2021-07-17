Vicious anti-Semitic attack in NYC caught on video

A Jewish man was attacked on his way to a Brooklyn synagogue Friday morning, a vicious act that later prompted Gov. Andrew Cuomo to direct state authorities to assist in the investigation.

The unnamed victim was on his way to the Flatbush synagogue at around 5:45 a.m. when two men in hoods and masks beat and robbed him before running away, police said.

Blood could be seen splattered on the sidewalk after the attack.

WARNING: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT

"This pair viciously assaulted and robbed a local resident on his way to Shul this morning," Shomrim, an Orthodox Jewish civilian volunteer patrol group, tweeted with video of the attack. The group offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Shomrim later posted a video that it claimed showed "the faces of the pair," thanks to efforts from volunteers.

The group has asked anyone who recognizes the suspects to contact NYPD Precinct 63 or call Shomrim at (718) 338-9797.

Cuomo denounced the latest anti-Semitic violence and announced that he would have the New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to assist the NYPD in its investigation.

"It’s outrageous," the governor tweeted. "To our Jewish community – I know this is exhausting. No one should have to worry about being attacked for their religious beliefs, ever."

Anti-Semitic attacks and hate crimes in general have spiked this year, The New York Post reported.

Anti-Semitic assaults are up 69%, accounting for 113 attacks this year versus last year’s 67, records show.