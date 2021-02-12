Expand / Collapse search
Published

Anti-police protests in NYC result in arrests, assault against media member: reports

Videos posted on social media showed several clashes and the burning of an American flag

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
Several arrests were reported late Friday after anti-police protests broke out in Midtown Manhattan in New York City, according to reports.

Demonstrators gathered both in Times Square and several blocks away, outside the New York Hilton hotel, the New York Daily News reported.

Videos posted on social media showed several clashes between the crowd and city police, as well as a group of protesters burning an American flag.

PROTESTS, RIOTS THAT GRIPPED AMERICA IN 2020

Several people were taken away in handcuffs after a confrontation with police on Sixth Avenue, the Daily News reported.

Sam Costanza, a photographer for the newspaper, said he believed his nose had been broken after being attacked by 10-15 members of the crowd, according to the newspaper.

Two members of the media were among those arrested, FreedomNews.TV reported.

Several police officers also were injured, the Daily News report said.

