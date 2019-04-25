Anti-Israel BDS bill voted on during Passover defeated at University of Maryland

University of Maryland's student government defeated an anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) bill after receiving backlash for voting on it while many Jewish students were observing Passover.

On Wednesday, the Student Government Association (SGA), which defended the timing of the vote, killed the bill, "A Resolution Urging the UMCP Administration to Divest from Companies Engaged in Human Rights Violations in Palestine," sponsored by Divest UMD, a group that calls on the university to cut ties with companies that do business with Israel, with a vote of 25-9, with two students abstaining.

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt called the timing of the vote "insensitive and entirely dishonest to the democratic process."

In the several-hours-long meeting, Jonathan Allen, UMD student body president, told Fox News 74 students spoke in opposition to the BDS bill, while 55 voiced their support before the bill failed.

Allen told The Diamondback, UMD's student newspaper, that despite his anti-BDS stance, he valued the chance to hear the opinions of all students.

“I think it’s important for legislators to hear the comments and concerns of their constituents so that they so that they can responsibility vote on a very difficult and divisive issue,” the senior government and politics major said.

The American Jewish Committee celebrated the outcome for "overwhelmingly rejecting a bigoted anti-Israel divestment bill..."