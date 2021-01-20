Anti-Biden Antifa attack Portland police officers forcing cops to retreat

Antifa protesters in Portland clashed with authorities Wednesday as they gathered to voice dissatisfaction with President Joe Biden, forcing officers to retreat and taking at least one police bicycle, authorities said.

The Portland Police Bureau said several events were planned in the city just hours after Biden was sworn in and multiple arrests have been made. A crowd of up to 150 gathered at Revolution Hall around 2 p.m. and marched to the headquarters of the Democratic Party of Oregon, Portland police Sgt. Kevin Allen said.

Some in the group smashed windows and vandalized the building with graffiti. Calls and messages to the party headquarters were not immediately returned.

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

When the group left the area and marched to a nearby park, police officers made "targeted arrests" in connection to the damage at the Democratic headquarters. The group later dispersed.

At one point when officers on bicycles entered the crowd to tell someone to remove metal poles affixed to a banner, they were swarmed and pelted with objects, Allen said.

A video posted online shows a crowd of protesters trying to take one officer's bicycle.

"As officers disengaged, the crowd showed aggression by swarming officers and throwing objects," Allen said.

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

Officers deployed a smoke canister so they could leave safely, he said. Authorities warned the group they did not have a permit to march or remain on the sidewalk. A knife was recovered from one protester, police said.

The crowd moved west, with some people blocking on a freeway on-ramp, police said. Dumpster fires were also lit in the area.

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

Other video clips show people holding banners that read: "We are ungovernable" and "We don't want Biden - We want revenge!" for "Police Murders," "Imperialist Wars" and "Fascist Massacres."

Marchers called for an end to the sweeping of homeless encampments and advocating for other social justice causes. Earlier in the day, some 20 demonstrators gathered outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building to hold a vigil for detainees, the Oregonian reported.

Another group of up to 150 people is gathering at Irving Park, which is peaceful, Allen said.

Portland became the site of nightly protests last year amid a national reckoning over policing that often devolved into violence between demonstrators and authorities. Some gatherings saw destructive behavior, including assault, arson and murder.

