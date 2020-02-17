Anthony Weiner has parents upset as he seeks more access at son's school: report

Disgraced ex-Congressman Anthony Weiner is generating controversy at his son’s private school in New York City, according to the New York Post.

Parents are worried the school board may let the convicted sex offender back onto its grounds, the paper reported Monday.

“Parents are very upset,” the paper quoted an insider as saying. “The school has kids that are 16 and 17 — the same age as [the kid] that he was [sexting] with.”

Weiner had to register as a New York State sex offender after serving 21 months in prison for sending sexually explicit text messages to a 15-year-old North Carolina girl. He was sprung from prison last year.

His 8-year-old son Jordan is enrolled at a fancy downtown school that allows Weiner up to its gates, but no further, the Post reports.

But that could change.

Freaked-out parents had a representative contact the Post to say Weiner has been lobbying the school board to be allowed onto the school grounds to collect his son and attend events such as parent-teacher conferences.

While it’s commonly believed sex offenders are barred from school grounds, New York state regulations make an exception if the offender is the parent of a child at the school, under certain circumstances, the paper reported.

A school board has the final say.

Weiner, a Democrat who resigned from Congress in 2011, has been living in a Greenwich Village building down the hall from his wife Huma Abedin, the top Hillary Clinton aide, who withdrew a divorce petition two years ago for the sake of their son, the paper reported.

Weiner and the school declined to comment, according to the Post, which did not name the school.