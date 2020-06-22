Another shooting reported at Seattle’s CHOP, 1 in serious condition

Less than 48 hours after a 19-year-old was fatally shot in the protest area near Seattle’s downtown known as CHOP, another shooting reportedly broke out on Sunday night that resulted in an individual being hospitalized in serious condition.

The Seattle Fire Department arrived at the scene at 10:46 p.m. and went to a staging area near the zone's perimeter, fire department spokesperson David Cuerpo told the Seattle Times.

The fire department was soon notified that the injured person has already been taken away. Both victims in Saturday's shooting -- whose identities hadn't yet been released -- were also transported to the same hospital via private car. The person arrived in a private vehicle and was in serious condition, Harborview Medical Center spokesperson Susan Gregg said in a statement.

Further details about what transpired Sunday night weren't immediately available. It wasn't clear whether anyone was in custody. KOMO News reported that it took Mayor Jenny Durkan 40 hours to issue a comment on the Saturday shooting. She confirmed that her office is working with police and fire officials “to make changes on Capitol Hill in partnership with black-led community organizations, demonstrators, small businesses, residents, and trusted messengers who will center de-escalation."

Police were unable to confirm reports of the shooting and said in a tweet that there have been conflicting reports.

The “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest” has been the source of criticism from the city’s mayor and police chief, Carmen Best, for failing to take control of the six-block radius. The zone evolved after weeks of protests in the city over police brutality and racism, sparked by the police killing of George Floyd, a black man, in Minneapolis.

KOMO News reported that “medics from CHOP” had rushed both victims in Saturday’s shooting to the hospital where one died. The other is in critical condition. Police bodycam footage shows officers arriving and marching through the zone with guns drawn as a group of angry protesters yell profanities and approach the officers.

The CHOP zone is a several-block area cordoned off by protesters near a police station in the city's Capitol Hill neighborhood. President Trump has criticized Durkan and Gov. Jay Inslee for allowing the zone.

“I would invite Mayor Durkan to spend one night in the CHOP area,” one resident told the news station. “And she can feel for herself what it’s like.”

Fox News' Stephen Sorace and the Associated Press contributed to this report