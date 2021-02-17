Expand / Collapse search
Another major winter storm is coming: Here's what to expect

By Janice Dean | Fox News
National Forecast, Feb. 17

Here we go again. Another major winter storm will bring heavy snow, ice and dangerous cold air for millions across the country.   

More than 100 million people are under some kind of winter weather advisory as this next system impacts areas from Texas to New England. 

The national forecast for Wednesday, Feb. 17. (Fox News)

Snow totals of 3 to 6 inches with higher totals will be possible over parts of Arkansas to the Central Appalachians. Significant ice accumulations will threaten parts of Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi and then over North Carolina and Virginia. This could be devastating with dangerous travel, power outages and tree damage. 

Expected snowfall totals for the Northeast through Friday. (Fox News)

Dangerous cold continues across the Plains with morning lows in the single digits and wind chills below zero. Temperatures will start to moderate a bit over the South, but very slowly. 

Temperatures are expected to rise across the south, but slowly. (Fox News)

Meanwhile, south of the arctic front bringing the wintry weather, heavy rain, showers and thunderstorms will be the story for the Southeast. Some isolated storms could turn severe. 

Current snow depth totals. (Fox News)

And finally, another storm system pushing in from the Pacific will bring coastal rain and mountain snow from Northern California to Oregon. 

Your Money