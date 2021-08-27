Anonymous donor to pay for funerals of those killed in Tennessee floods

An anonymous donor will pay for the funerals of the 20 people who died in last weekend's devastating Tennessee floods.

The Tennessean reported on Thursday that the Humphreys County Funeral Home said a man walked into the funeral home on Thursday and paid for all nine funerals the home is organizing.

In addition, the newspaper said, the man had visited other funeral homes in and near Humphreys County to pay for the other funerals.

Humphreys County Funeral Home manager William Brown confirmed the details of their report to Fox News on Friday.

"Well, what he wanted was to be anonymous and that was it. And, I said, 'Yes, sir. We'll do that," Brown recalled.

The victims of the flooding include men, women and children of many ages.

7-year-old Lucy Lane Connor, 16-year-old Nathanal Dwayne Steward Whitsett, 59-year-old Mary Louise Luten and 91-year-old Carroll Harber all have obituaries listed on the funeral home's website.

The cause of the flooding was historic rainfall that more than tripled forecasts and toppled the state record of one-day rainfall .

Heartbreaking and heroic stories have emerged in the aftermath of the disaster.

Rescuers found the body of 2-year-old Kellen Cole Burrow on Tuesday and a pair of 7-month-old twins were killed as they were torn from their father's arms.

This unnamed donor's act of incredible charity comes as hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations have come to the region from around the country.

A GoFundMe page for the parents of the twins has currently raised $107,356 and a page set up by Humphrey's County Sheriff Chris Davis has $24,738.

As the county begins to clean up, the sheriff's office commended residents for their strength in the face of adversity.

"As we look around at all the debris, we feel sadness for those who lost everything, but through this loss, we also see how resilient the residents of Humphreys County are. Seeing this gives us hope. Seeing good people coming from everywhere to help, gives us hope. Seeing the Titans support Waverly’s High School Football Team gives us hope," the office wrote in a Thursday Facebook post. "Watching all this transpire makes us blessed to be a part of this county, and makes us proud to be Tennesseans. Our community isn’t just strong, it’s Humphreys County Strong, and Waverly Strong."

"It brings tears to your eyes," Brown told Fox News. "But, we're [going to] get through it because we're a strong community. We love each other."