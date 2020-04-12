Anonymous donor in Massachusetts pays for $5,000 in groceries for elderly, compromised shoppers

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

An anonymous donor paid for $5,000 worth of groceries at a Massachusetts store, helping those most vulnerable during the coronavirus pandemic.

The donation covered the total purchases made by shoppers from 6 to 7:30 a.m. on Friday at the Provincetown Stop and Shop, a time set aside for elderly and immuno-compromised shoppers to buy their groceries.

“The shopper was very thankful to our Provincetown team for being on the front lines and keeping our communities fed,” Maria Fruci, manager and spokesperson for the chain, told Boston 25 News. “We are grateful to have such caring customers and associates. Their commitment inspires us every day!”

Fruci added that the anonymous donor “wanted to make a meaningful contribution.”

Speaking with MetroWest Daily News, store manager Melinda McCarthy explained that she received a call on Friday, asking how many people shopped in the early shift. When McCarthy confirmed that between 30 and 40 people shopped at that time, the donor offered to cover their expenses.

“It was super satisfying for all of us,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy also said there has been an outpouring of appreciation.

She passed along one thank-you note from a customer that said in part, “Tears of Joy and Gratitude to all!! We will do something today for someone in an effort for us to ‘pay it forward.’"