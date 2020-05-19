Annie Glenn, widow of astronaut John Glenn, dies at 100 from coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Astronaut John Glenn’s wife died Tuesday of COVID-19 at age 100.

Annie Glenn died at a nursing home near St. Paul, Minnesota, said Hank Wilson, a spokesman for the Glenn College of Public Affairs at The Ohio State University.

She moved to Minnesota where her daughter lived.

John Glenn, who died in 2016 at the age of 95, also was a U.S. senator. The couple had been married for 73 years.

FORMER ASTRONAUT AND US SENATOR JOHN GLENN DIES AT 95

The couple had been playmates when they were children and were high school sweethearts, said her biography by the John & Anne Glenn Museum in Ohio. They were married after John Glenn received his commission in the Marines on April 6, 1943.

Annie Glenn was thrust into the spotlight in 1962, when her husband became the first American to orbit Earth. She shied away from media attention because of a severe stutter.

Later, she underwent an intensive program at the Communications Research Institute at Hollins College, now Hollins University, in Roanoke, Virginia, that helped her control her stutter and speak in public.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

By the time 77-year-old John Glenn returned to space in 1998 aboard space shuttle Discovery, Annie Glenn seemed more comfortable in her public role. She acknowledged that she had reservations about the retired senator’s second flight.

“John had announced one year before that he was going to retire as a senator, so I was looking forward to having him as my own because I had given him to our government for 55 years,” she told a NASA interviewer.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m ET June 6. It will be officiated by the Rev. Amy Miracle, pastor for the Broad Street Presbyterian Church in Columbus. The memorial will be virtual with no parishioners or guests in attendance due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She is survived by her two children.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.