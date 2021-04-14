Andrew Yang, NYC mayoral hopeful, heckled at Daunte Wright protest: 'We don't want you here'

New York City mayoral hopeful Andrew Yang was jeered and called "pro-cop" Tuesday evening while at a bicycle protest over the death of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man fatally shot by a police officer in a Minneapolis suburb over the weekend.

Yang, a Democrat, arrived at Battery Park in Lower Manhattan with about 150 cyclists when some among the protesters heckled the one-time presidential candidate through a megaphone, according to video obtained by the New York Post.

"Do not use our protest for your publicity," a woman said. "We don’t want you here. You’re pro-cop."

Several members of the crowd can be heard chanting "shame" as Yang rides away with a group of cyclists.

Last month, Yang also received backlash for his stance on fully funding the NYPD’s Asian Hate Crimes Task Force following a string of attacks on people of Asian descent in the city and across the country.

"If crime against a community goes up 900%, you don’t say, ‘Oh we’ll let volunteers take care of that,'" Yang said at a #StopAsianHate rally in Chinatown, according to FreedomNews.tv. "You dedicate resources until that problem feels like it is going down and not up."

Yang’s statement in Chinatown was met first with cheers, while some in the crowd later booed and chanted "defund the police," the Post reported, citing videos from the scene.