Andrew Cuomo’s daughter Michaela declares herself ‘demisexual’

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s youngest daughter isn’t just out and proud. She’s getting specific about her sexual orientation — sort of.

Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo, 23, who came out in an Instagram post last month as "queer," declared herself "demisexual" this week during an appearance on Instagram.

"Demisexual people only feel sexually attracted to someone when they have an emotional bond," according to WebMD.

"When I was in elementary school, I feared that I was lesbian. When I was in middle school, I came out to my family and close friends as bisexual. When I was in high school, I discovered pansexuality and thought, ‘That’s the flag for me.’ And I’ve recently learned more about demisexuality, and have believed that that identity resonates with me most," she said on a livestream with Donato Tramuto, the former CEO of Tivity Health and a donor to the Robert F. Kennedy Center, which employs her mother, Kerry Kennedy.

Kennedy-Cuomo said she has "always dreamed of a world in which nobody will have to come out, because everybody’s sexuality will be assumed fluid […] but in a world that force-feeds cisgender heterosexuality, coming out of the closet is a lifelong process of unpacking internalized social constructions and stigmas."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She added that when she first came out as "queer," she feared she would be perceived as "attention-seeking," since it’s "hip or cool to not be hetero in my liberal bubble."

Kennedy-Cuomo last year tweeted she was looking for love, joking there was "more room for significant others on #boyfriendcliff," a reference to her Democrat father's self-glorifying COVID-19 poster.

The governor's office didn’t return a request for comment.

Click here to read more of the New York Post.