Andrew Cuomo allegations ‘abhorrent and heartbreaking,’ require independent probe, NY state Democrat says

Cuomo allegations ‘abhorrent and heartbreaking,’ require independent probe, New York state Democrat says

A Democrat serving in the New York state Assembly joined the chorus of criticism against Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday, calling for an independent investigation into allegations of sexual harassment and bullying against the governor.

Assemblywoman Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas, a Democrat from the Queens borough of New York City, called the allegations "abhorrent and heartbreaking."

"We must hold even the highest officials of our state accountable if we expect to restore the public’s trust," Gonzalez-Rojas wrote on social media. She also called for new legislation to discourage harassment.

Earlier in the week, a former Cuomo aide, Lindsey Boylan, accused the Democrat of orchestrating a "pervasive" culture of "sexual harassment and bullying." She posted on Medium that Cuomo once suggested that they play "strip poker" during a flight in October 2017 and said he once kissed her on the lips.

Cuomo’s office has denied the allegations as "simply false." CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

- Cuomo, facing sexual harassment allegations, once called for Brett Kavanaugh to take lie detector test

- ABC, CBS, NBC avoid explosive sexual harassment claims against Andrew Cuomo on evening news broadcasts

- CNN goes hours without covering new sexual harassment allegations against Andrew Cuomo

- Cuomo aide denies Lindsey Boylan claim governor asked her to play 'strip poker' during 2017 flight

John Kerry’s meetings with Iran blasted as ‘appalling,’ ‘reckless,’ ‘irresponsible’

A report alleging possible collusion between Biden administration climate czar John Kerry and Iran’s foreign minister drew sharp criticism Wednesday from retired U.S. Army Gen. Jack Keane during an interview with Fox News.

Keane, now the chairman of the Institute for the Study of War, had meetings with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif during the Trump administration that were intended to help undermine the Trump presidency, a Washington Times report claimed. Kerry had served as U.S. secretary of state under former President Barack Obama from 2013 to 2017, succeeding Hillary Clinton in the position.

"In terms of what Secretary Kerry was doing and other members of the Biden administration, in my judgment is appalling and it’s reckless and significantly irresponsible," Keane said in the interview.

"What we’re not used to is previous government officials actually colluding and talking to our enemies, and I emphasize enemy because that is who Iran really is. In the past 40 years, there is no nation-state that has killed more Americans than Iran," the retired general said. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

- John Kerry 'colluded' with Iran to undermine Trump, report says

- Iranian refugee slams John Kerry's 'anti-American' backdoor meetings with Iran during Trump admin

- Iranian dissidents urge Biden to keep pressure on Tehran, say regime at 'weakest point in history'

- House Homeland Security Republicans urge Biden to reconsider lifting sanctions on Iran, warn of a 'historic mistake'

Trump, at CPAC, expected to hammer Biden on immigration, China

Former President Donald Trump will hammer President Biden on everything from immigration to China when he addresses CPAC (Conservative Political Action Committee) on Sunday, sources familiar with the speech told Fox News.

Trump is expected to fall just short of announcing a 2024 presidential bid. The sources said he will go between "warming up to the idea of a 2024 run, and walking right up to the line of announcing another campaign" -- though he is not expected to make an actual announcement.

The former president will be the headline speaker at the event in Orlando, Fla., which kicks off Thursday. Trump will speak on the final day of the conference, topping a slew of conservatives and Republicans from across the country.

It will be Trump’s first public appearance since leaving office and comes as Biden has taken a number of actions to undo his predecessor's policies. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

- Rush Limbaugh to be honored at CPAC, inducted into Conservative Hall of Fame

- CPAC readies for Florida gathering amid COVID-19, as conservatives ready for Trump bonanza

- McCarthy, Cheney have uncomfortable exchange with reporters over Trump speaking at CPAC

- Newt Gingrich: Trump should focus on 2022 elections, not 2024, in CPAC address

- JOIN CPAC FROM HOME: How to watch streaming coverage, exclusive content on Fox Nation

- Tiger Woods almost hit TV director’s car before near-fatal crash, crew member says

- Obama reveals why he didn’t seek reparations for Black Americans

- Connecticut girls lose support from Biden administration in transgender athlete cases

- Stevie Wonder tells Oprah he’s leaving US for Ghana – permanently

- South Dakota AG allegedly had pedestrian’s eyeglasses inside his car after accident

- Kyrie Irving demands that NBA change ‘Jerry West’ logo: ‘BLACK KINGS BUILT THE LEAGUE’



- Australia passes law to make Google, Facebook pay for news

- COVID bill would pay federal employees to stay home with kids

- Amid $15 minimum wage debate, small business owners and workers divided

- New York City restaurateurs seek haven in Palm Beach, Fla.

- Biden COVID relief package not a ‘free lunch,’ Harvard economist says

- Biden, Pelosi, Schumer push $1.9T stimulus as debt, deficit balloon



Tucker Carlson argued Wednesday night that Democrats plan to welcome more illegal aliens into the U.S. as part of a broader goal of expanding their voter base.

"A month before last year's presidential election," Carlson said on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," "Joe Biden promised: ‘Within 100 days, I'm going to send to the United States Congress a pathway to citizenship for over 11 million undocumented people, and all of those so-called Dreamers, those DACA kids, they're going to be immediately certified again to be able to stay in this country and put on a path to citizenship.

"Joe Biden is in the White House now. His party controls everything," Carlson continued, "so he can make good on that promise and he plans to do so. In fact, it's one of the very first things he's doing. How's it going to affect you?"

