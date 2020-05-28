Amy Cooper once claimed her ex-lover bilked her out of $65G

The white dog-walker who sparked widespread outrage by calling the cops on a black man in Central Park was once embroiled in a soap opera-like drama involving a married boyfriend and claims that he cheated her out of $65,000.

Amy Cooper had a “romantic relationship” with Wall Street trader Martin Priest from 2008 to 2012, “while unaware that [he] was still residing with his wife,” according to a fraud suit she filed against him in 2015.

Cooper broke up with Priest when she learned his wife was pregnant, the Manhattan Supreme Court filing said.

But she still had feelings for Priest when he allegedly reached out in October 2013 and told her that his marriage “was irretrievably broken down and that he was a victim of abuse from his wife,” according to Cooper’s suit.

Cooper alleged in her suit that Priest also said that he’d since gotten another girlfriend pregnant, that she “had likewise abused him” and that he desperately needed $100,000 to “protect himself and his children from his wife” and to pay his girlfriend “to abort her unborn child.”

In order to convince Cooper to part with the cash, Cooper alleged, Priest allegedly lied and told her that he “wanted to get back together after all his marital and extramarital problems [were] resolved.”

In response, Cooper loaned him a total of $65,000 between Feb. 12 and July 30, 2014, her suit said.

But in September 2014, after Priest’s divorce was finalized, Cooper got a text message from his girlfriend, who said she and Priest were living together and planning to marry, according to her suit.

The girlfriend also allegedly told Cooper that Priest’s “claims of abuse and intent to be with [Cooper] were false.”

Priest and the girlfriend got married the following month and were living with their infant son in New Jersey, according to posts on her Facebook page.

At the time Cooper filed her suit, Priest — who then worked for Daiwa Capital Markets — called her claims “completely salacious” and “absolutely false.”

He also filed a legal response denying the allegations against him.

Cooper’s suit was later dismissed when neither side showed up for court conferences in January and March 2018, records show.

On Wednesday night, Priest told The Post that the lawsuit Cooper brought against him was a “complete fabrication” and insisted that the two were never involved.

“I never had a romantic relationship with Cooper and the allegations she brought against me were vinditivate and divorced from reality,” Priest said.

Cooper came under fire Monday following the revelation of a video recorded by birder Christian Cooper, no relation, after he asked her to put her cocker spaniel on a leash in Central Park’s Ramble, as per the rules there.

She responded by threatening to call 911 and “tell them there’s an African American man threatening my life” — and proceeded to do just that.

Fallout from the incident included the Franklin Templeton investment firm firing Cooper from her job there, Mayor Bill de Blasio accusing her of “racism, pure and simple,” and an investigation launched by the city Commission on Human Rights.

Christian Cooper also said he’d been told there were death threats made against her, telling CNN that “that is wholly inappropriate and abhorrent and should stop immediately.”

Cooper didn’t immediately respond to a message left with the doorman at her Upper West Side apartment building, where former professional dog-walker Kyle Stover told The Post that he worked for her over several years, ending in 2018.

The address of that building is the same listed for her in court papers tied to her suit.

Her lawyer did not return requests for comment.