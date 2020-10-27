Amy Coney Barrett sworn in as Supreme Court Associate Justice at White House ceremony

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...

After contentious Senate vetting, Amy Coney Barrett sworn in as Supreme Court justice at White House

Judge Amy Coney Barrett, fresh off her confirmation to serve as an associate justice on the nation's highest court, took her constitutional oath on Monday at the White House.

The Supreme Court said in a press release Barrett will be able to start her new role after Chief Justice John Roberts administers her judicial oath on Tuesday. Justice Clarence Thomas administered the constitutional oath at Monday's ceremony.

Thomas has long been considered one of the more conservative justices on the court, along with Barrett's mentor, the late Justice Antonin Scalia. Echoing her mentor, Barrett underscored the need for a separation of powers between the judicial and legislative branches.

"It is the job of a senator to pursue her policy preferences," Barrett said to an audience on the South Lawn of the White House. "In fact, it would be a dereliction of duty for her to put policy goals aside. By contrast, it is the job of a judge to resist her policy preferences. It would be a dereliction of duty for her to give into them. Federal judges don't stand for election. Thus, they have no basis for claiming that their preferences reflect those of the people."

The Senate confirmed Barrett with a 52-48 vote. All 45 Democrats and two independents who caucus with the Democrats opposed her confirmation.



Barrett's confirmation solidified a conservative majority on the nation's highest court, and gave Trump another victory as he headed into Election Day. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



In other developments:

- Sen. John Kennedy lauds Barrett Supreme Court confirmation as 'victory for our founders'

- Dem Senator votes to oppose ACB in dramatic fashion

- Biden raises idea of rotating Supreme Court justices: 'There is some literature among constitutional scholars'

- 'Squad' members call for expanding the bench

- Leslie Marshall: Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation is proof that we need a Biden victory in 2020

- Severino and Scaturro: Why Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation is an imminent victory for court and country



Trump hits Biden on Social Security, Medicare flip flops

With barely more than a week to go before the November election, President Trump has been taking Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to task for his mixed record on cutting Medicare and Social Security.

At one of two campaign rallies in Florida last Friday, Trump accused his Democratic rival of lying at the previous night’s presidential debate when asked if he wanted to cut Medicare and Social Security.

“For years Joe Biden fought to cut your Social Security. He wanted to cut it. He wanted to knock it out and Medicare, which Joe has now falsely denied. You notice? Oh, I loved it yesterday. The way he denied that,” Trump told the crowd in The Villages. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



In other developments:

- Ingraham: 'COVID is Biden's true running mate' as Democrats push 'the virus panic button'

- Biden pushes back on Trump's attacks in Pennsylvania: ‘I’m not eliminating fracking’

- Rove breaks down Trump's 'path to victory' through Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin

- Gingrich: If Biden corruption is exposed, Trump landslide possible



Violent clashes break out in Philadelphia after police fatally shoot man with knife: report

Police in Philadelphia clashed with protesters late Monday night just hours after a Black man armed with a knife was shot and killed by two officers in the western part of the city, reports said.

Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp said the shooting occurred at about 4 p.m. after officers responded to a call about a man with a weapon, Fox 29 reported. He said the officers were “immediately met with a male who was carrying a knife."



Gripp said the man appeared to disregard orders to drop the knife. A video emerged that purported to show the moments before the shooting. The man's mother could reportedly be seen chasing after her son and asking police not to open fire. The video showed the man, identified in reports as Walter Wallace Jr., walking towards the officers prior to the shooting. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that police said the officers drove the man to a nearby hospital after the incident.



The police department and city’s district attorney vowed to look into the shooting.

The incident sparked anger in the community. Protesters took to the streets and called the shooting another example of police officers killing a Black man. The Inquirer reported that these protesters marched to a city police station where officers lined up behind metal barricades. The report said that some protesters were seen throwing various objects and several officers were injured after being hit. At least one police vehicle was set on fire. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



In other developments:

- Tense protests erupt in Philadelphia after police shoot and kill suspect

- Ex-Philadelphia cop charged in fatal shooting of Black man



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



TODAY'S MUST-READS:

- Tim Murtaugh calls out CNN's Chris Cuomo for 'Q-Tip' comedy act with brother during fiery spat on coronavirus

- Tucker Carlson: Tony Bobulinski is about to tell us what he knows about Joe and Hunter Biden

- Navy issues safety 'stand down' for non-deployed aircraft

- US marshals rescue 45 missing children as part of 'Operation Autumn Hope'

- 50 Cent says 'F--k Donald Trump' one week after expressing support for president

- Rams dominate matchup of tough defenses, beat Bears 24-10



THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS:

- Pelosi 'remains optimistic' about COVID-19 relief package before Election Day

- Judge sets first hearing in U.S. Google antitrust lawsuit

- Trump election win is best case for stocks: JPMorgan

- MLB's debt at $8.3 billion after shortened 2020 season during coronavirus pandemic

- Maria Bartiromo, James Freeman: The Trump agenda – voters need to think about cost of not having him in charge



#The Flashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened on "This Day in History.”

SOME PARTING WORDS

Tucker Carlson previewed his interview Tuesday night with former Hunter Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski during “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Monday.



Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you're missing.

Fox News’ Go Watch page is now available, providing visitors with Pay TV provider options in their area carrying Fox News Channel & Fox Business Network.



Fox News First was compiled by Fox News' Jack Durschlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.