Amy Coney Barrett set for Day 2 of confirmation hearing

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...

Barrett, Senate prepare for second day of Supreme Court confirmation hearing

Judge Amy Coney Barrett is about to face questions.

Beginning at roughly 9 a.m. ET, each senator will take their turns grilling Barrett over issues that will likely be related to her background, past judicial decisions, overall judicial philosophy, hot-button legal issues such as abortion or health care, or the man who nominated her, President Trump.



Looking at the first day, it appears that a major part of Democrats' strategy for opposing Barrett is her past criticism of the Supreme Court's 2012 decision that upheld the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare. One week after November's election, the Supreme Court will hear a case in which it will determine whether Obamacare is still constitutional now that there is no longer a penalty attached to the individual mandate. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



In other developments:

- Media echos Democrats in challenging definition of 'court-packing' amid SCOTUS battle

- American Bar Association rates Amy Coney Barrett 'well qualified' in statement ahead of confirmation hearing

- Tucker Carlson: Democrats treat first day of Amy Coney Barrett hearings like a campaign rally

- Plurality of Americans think SCOTUS is ideologically balanced, Gallup poll finds

- CNN skips much of historic Amy Coney Barrett hearing, gets bashed

- Criticism of Barrett faith is 'attempt to bring back to days of the religious test': Hawley

- Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett: Fast facts



Biden repeats gaffe saying he's running 'for the Senate,' appears to forget Mitt Romney's name

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, speaking to reporters en route to a campaign stop in Ohio on Monday, was involved in a series of gaffes – including telling those assembled he was running “for the Senate” – the second such time he has made that mistake on the campaign trail.

Biden also appeared to have trouble remembering former Massachusetts Gov., and current U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney’s – who ran against Barack Obama in the 2012 presidential election, name when he was asked if Judge Amy Coney Barrett's faith should be "considered" during her confirmation to the Supreme Court, something the Democratic nominee flatly rejected.

President Trump mocked Biden's recent gaffes on Twitter.



"Sleepy Joe Biden had a particularly bad day today. He couldn’t remember the name of Mitt Romney, said again he was running for the U.S. Senate, and forgot what State he was in. If I did any of this, it would be disqualifying. With him, he’s just Sleepy Joe!" Trump tweeted. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



In other developments:

- Biden questions ‘memory’ of voters in poll who say they’re better off now than 4 years ago

- Hannity: Biden's repeated gaffes show ex-VP 'is obviously not capable of leading' America

- Biden says Barrett's Catholic faith 'should not be considered' during confirmation process

- Trump campaign mocks Biden event in Ohio, says he was 'visiting a state he cannot win'



Pelosi faces backlash after rejecting Trump's $1.8T economic stimulus offer

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is facing some pushback from fellow Democrats after sharply rejecting the White House's latest -- and most expensive -- $1.8 trillion coronavirus relief offer over the weekend.

"Nancy Pelosi take this deal!" Andrew Yang, a former Democratic presidential candidate, tweeted on Saturday. "Put politics aside people are hurting."



The Trump administration's proposal -- which came just a few days after the president abruptly called off negotiations before reversing course and pushing for a bipartisan agreement -- drew criticism from both Republicans and Democrats, dimming the odds of another round of emergency aid before the Nov. 3 election.

In a weekly letter to Democratic colleagues, Pelosi said the administration’s proposal lacked a “strategic plan to crush the virus” and gave President Trump too much power in determining how the funds were spent.

"This proposal amounted to one step forward, two steps back," Pelosi said in the letter.

The plan was expected to include a fresh round of $1,200 stimulus checks; expanded unemployment benefits at $400 per week and additional funding for state and local governments. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



In other developments:

- Fed's Powell urges more federal stimulus to help economy recover from coronavirus pandemic

- Pelosi rejects stand-alone airline relief bill without bigger coronavirus aid deal

- Trump preparing new $1.8T coronavirus relief package, urges Congress to 'go big'

- Dollar lower as investors now believe US economic stimulus will be reached after Nov. 3 election



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



TODAY'S MUST-READS:

- Rep. Doug Collins introduces resolution to push for Pelosi removal as House speaker

- Trump rally-goers drown out Jim Acosta on-air while chanting 'CNN sucks!'

- North Dakota farmer plows Biden-Harris message into field, goes viral

- Florida deputy attacked while chasing suspect: 'He stabbed me in the neck'

- South Carolina hesitant to allow Parris Island facility closing for Marines gender-integrated training



THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS:

- Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine study paused due to illness: report

- These are the top three best places to live and retire for 2020-2021: report

- Wisconsin denies Foxconn tax benefits over failed manufacturing plant promises



#TheFlashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened on "This Day in History.



SOME PARTING WORDS

Tucker Carlson called the first round of the Amy Coney Barrett Senate confirmation hearings “bizarre” on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Monday, and said none of the attacks on Barrett had anything to do with job she is trying to obtain.



Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you're missing.

Fox News’ Go Watch page is now available, providing visitors with Pay TV provider options in their area carrying Fox News Channel & Fox Business Network.

Fox News First was compiled by Fox News' Jack Durschlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.