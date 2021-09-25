Amtrak train derails in Montana, leaving at least 3 dead: report

At least three Amtrak passengers were killed and dozens more injured in Montana on Saturday when their train derailed, according to reports.

The fatalities were confirmed by the Liberty County Sheriff’s Department, Reuters reported.

Amtrak was working with local authorities to "transport injured passengers" and "safely evacuate all other passengers," Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams said in statement to Fox News.

The statement read:

"At approximately 4 p.m. MT, Empire Builder train 7/27 derailed five cars near Joplin, Montana. There are approximately 147 passengers and 13 crew members on board with injuries reported. Amtrak is working with the local authorities to transport injured passengers and safely evacuate all other passengers. Additional details will be provided as available."

Images from the derailment scene, which were shared on social media, show train cars tipped over and dozens of people surrounding the aftermath. The derailment occurred on the Empire Builder line, which runs between Seattle and Chicago with a stop in Spokane, Washington.

A local news director reported that passengers were "trapped" inside.

The incident occurred between the Havre and Shelby stops in Montana.

This breaking news story is developing. Check back for updates.