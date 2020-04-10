Ammon Bundy threatens to defy Idaho coronavirus stay-at-home order with Easter gathering

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The rancher behind the 2014 armed occupation of a federal wildlife refuge is threatening to hold a large gathering on Easter in defiance of Idaho’s coronavirus stay-at-home mandate.

Ammon Bundy asked followers to show up at his ranch Sunday.

“Our goal is to get enough people together and secure our rights,” Bundy said, according to the New York Post. “We are not trying to provoke, we want people to be able to worship.”

Bundy seemed unconcerned about contracting or spreading the virus, the paper reported.

POTATOES AND THE PANDEMIC: FARMERS RUSH TO SUPPLY SPUDS DURING CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

“I actually want the virus,” the paper quoted Bundy as saying. “I’m healthy, my family is healthy. I’d rather have it now so my body is immune to it.”

Ammon and supporters occupied the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in eastern Oregon for 41 days.

Boise police are aware of Bundy’s threat, according to the Post.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“Boise Police have been focused on gaining voluntary compliance to the (governor’s) stay-home order,” Boise police spokeswoman Haley Williams wrote to the Statesman Journal newspaper.

“As a last resort, if we are unable to do that, then we would refer the report to the prosecutor’s office for possible misdemeanor charges authorized by the governor’s order.”

Some in Idaho don’t feel Gov. Brad Little is doing enough to enforce his stay-at- home order, the paper reported.

Bundy has been holding anti-stay-at-home meetings and even threatened a march on the governor’s home, according to the paper.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In Idaho, 1,345 people tested positive for the coronavirus and 24 people have died.