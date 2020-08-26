Ammon Bundy posts bond, released from county jail following trespassing charge

Ammon Bundy, the cowboy hat-wearing militiaman who was arrested Tuesday at the Idaho State Capitol for trespassing, has been released on bail.

Bundy, best known for leading an armed militia that took over an Oregon wildlife preserve in 2016, was arrested along with three others after refusing to leave a hearing room.

Bundy also refused to stand and was eventually handcuffed by authorities and rolled out in an office chair.

The Ada County Sheriff's office tweeted Wednesday that Bundy posted bail.

"Ammon Bundy is no longer in custody at the Ada County Jail. He was released after posting bond Tuesday night. He will not appear in court today. That date will be scheduled sometime in the next two weeks."

Bundy was arrested around 5 p.m. after attending a session on a civil liability bill earlier in the day that was disrupted by protesters, the Idaho Press reported. The hearing was long over and lawmakers had adjourned for the day.

Before his arrest, he told the news outlet he was upset about "citizen journalists" being removed from the proceedings and sat at the press desk in an apparent form of protest.

"I'm going to sit right here," he reportedly said.

Bundy refused to stand when approached by authorities, so he was handcuffed to a chair and led out of the building. Two other people also were reportedly removed. All three face misdemeanor charges for trespassing.

During the meeting, Republican Rep. Greg Chaney directed two people sitting in an area reserved for credentialed members of the media to leave those seats. Press credentials are controlled by the Capitol Correspondents Association.

“I'm not sure precisely what their goal is, but I'm absolutely sure that the two individuals whom I asked to leave were intending to create a scene," he said. “At times in the last 24 to 36 hours, this building has descended into complete chaos, and the only way to make sure that all citizens feel comfortable coming here to be heard is to make sure that we don't allow rule deviations in general.”

Tuesday's events followed a disruption the day before when protesters burst into the House gallery and glass on a door was smashed. The area had limited seating due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fox News' Louis Casiano contributed to this report.