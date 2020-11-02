Amid fear of election unrest, businesses in a number of cities board up windows
Each major party can install official poll watchers at precincts. The bigger issue is likely to be unofficial “poll watchers” — especially self-declared militias.
The Bank of America branch on New York City's Court Street, is one of the businesses targeted in clashes last week. It is now fully boarded up.
People walk past a bank that has its windows boarded up with plywood in Kenosha, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Two months after street violence shook the little lakeside city of Kenosha, dozens of businesses are still boarded. Many of these businesses are open, but with divisive elections just days away, some are also hedging their bets, covering up windows and sometimes building outer sets of plywood doors that can be easily shut, like castles pulling up their drawbridges, if trouble returns.
Windows of a building are boarded up over fears of Election Day protests. On Nov. 3, the U.S. will elect a president and vice president, 35 Senators, all 435 members of the House of Representatives, 13 governors of 11 states and two US territories, as well as state and local government officials. Incumbent Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden are running for president.
The Bank of America branch on New York City's Court Street, is one of the businesses targeted in clashes last week. It is now fully boarded up.
Workers board up the windows of a Santander Bank branch on Boylston Street, Boston, on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Retailers are planning to board up their windows or add extra security personnel in some of their locations ahead of the contentious presidential election on Tuesday. The moves come as retailers are trying to protect themselves against any looting or other civil unrest in a year that has seen widespread protests over social justice that sometimes became violent.
Pedestrians walk past the partially boarded-up windows at Saks Fifth Avenue's flagship Fifth Avenue store, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in New York. Retailers including Nordstrom, Tiffany, and Saks are planning to board up their windows or add extra security personnel in some of their locations ahead of the contentious presidential election on Tuesday.
Shoppers pass boarded-up windows at a Goorin Bros. Hat Shop and a Neiman Marcus store in San Francisco, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, ahead of Election Day.
Workers board up the windows of a Santander Bank branch on Boylston Street, Boston, on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
The Bank of America branch on New York City's Court Street, is one of the businesses targeted in clashes last week. It is now fully boarded up.
