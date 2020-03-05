America's top 5 driest cities

If you are looking to stay dry, better head West.

Using 30-year-old average monthly precipitation totals from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration from 1981 to 2010, cities located out West generally have the least amount of precipitation each year.

There are five cities, particularly located in the Southwest, that see the least amount of precipitation per year, on average.

The list includes locations with a population above 50,000 in the contiguous U.S.

5. Phoenix, Ariz.: 8.03 inches of precipitation annually on average

One of the top five largest cities in the U.S. is also one that sees the least amount of precipitation.

Phoenix, Ariz., is home to at least 1.6 million people, according to 2018 U.S. Census data. The city, however, sees only 8.03 inches of precipitation annually on average, according to NOAA.

4. Reno, Nev.: 7.40 inches of precipitation annually on average

The so-called "Biggest Little City in the World" sees sparse conditions throughout the year.

According to NOAA, Reno only sees an average of 7.40 inches of precipitation annually on average. Reno is famous for its casinos, and is the birthplace of the gaming corporation Harrah's Entertainment.

3. Bakersfield, Calif.: 6.47 inches of precipitation annually on average

The city of Bakersfield, located in between Fresno and Los Angeles, is one of the driest metropolitan places in the country.

Bakersfield sees around 6.47 inches of rain annually, according to NOAA.

2. Las Vegas, Nev.: 5.37 inches of precipitation annually on average

The city that never sleeps is also one that never really sees precipitation.

According to NOAA, Las Vegas only sees a little more than five inches of precipitation annually.

That isn't to say Vegas doesn't see all kinds of precipitation throughout the year. In 2019, the famed Las Vegas Strip resembled a scene out of the Arctic after a rare snowstorm turned the area into a winter wonderland.

1. Yuma Ariz.: Less than one inch of precipitation annually on average

The driest city in the U.S. also happens to be in Arizona.

According to NOAA, Yuma, in the southern part of the state, only sees an average of an inch of rain every year.