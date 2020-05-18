Expand / Collapse search
America's top 5 hottest states

Travis Fedschun
By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
If you live in one of these states, you better have a good place to cool down.

While many may think that locations in the desert Southwest may be the hottest places in the U.S., it turns out the warmest places in the country throughout the year are along the Gulf Coast.

In fact, there are five states in the Southeast that had the highest temperatures on average in 2019.

Data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's National Centers for Environmental Information show these states were the hottest in the contiguous U.S.

5. Alabama: 76.5 degrees Fahrenheit on average

The state of Alabama had the fifth-highest average temperature in the U.S. in 2019, with a state-wide average of 76.5 degrees in 2019. The state also had one of the highest low temperatures too, with a state-wide average of 54.0 degrees last year.

4. Georgia: 77.7 degrees Fahrenheit on average

The state of Georgia had the fourth-highest average temperature in the U.S. in 2019, with a state-wide average of 77.7 degrees in 2019. The state also had one of the highest low temperatures too, with a state-wide average of 54.7 degrees last year.

3. Louisiana: 77.9 degrees Fahrenheit on average

The state of Louisiana had the third-highest average temperature in the U.S. in 2019, with a state-wide average of 77.9 degrees in 2019.

The state also had one of the highest low temperatures too, with a state-wide average of 57.7 degrees last year.

2. Texas: 78.0 degrees Fahrenheit on average

The Lone Star state recorded the second-highest average temperature in the U.S. in 2019, with a state-wide average of 78.0 degrees in 2019.

1. Florida: 83.3 degrees Fahrenheit on average

All of that sunshine in the Sunshine State helped Florida rank on top of all of the states, with a state-wide average temperature of 83.3 degrees in 2019. According to NOAA data, Florida also had the highest minimum temperature overall last year, of 63.3 degrees.

