COVID mask mandate: Americans sound off on possibility of new mask mandate

With the Biden administration reportedly considering revised mask guidance, even for those who are already vaccinated, Fox News took to the streets of Washington to ask residents and tourists alike if they would be willing to mask back up.

"I would do it just so I could go outside, but I wouldn't be happy about it. I mean, in my eyes, we had the vaccine, the delta variant is just like another strand of the flu at this point," said DC resident TJ Dashner. "At some point we have to just move on."

The Washington Post first reported the administration was considering a new mask push as cases of the delta variant spread across the county. Last week Los Angeles announced a new indoor mask mandate and just this week New Orleans announced an indoor mask-wearing advisory.

Kevin Hoffman, who was visiting the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall told Fox News he would only wear a mask if required to enter a store.

"Unless like the store made me, because obviously stores have the right to refuse service, but that's the only way I'd wear it," said Hoffman.

The CDC announced vaccinated Americans could drop their masks indoors in May.

Not everyone opposed the idea of a new mask push. Jamil Escobar said she supported masking up indoors, including in schools.

"For the safety, for everything, I think we should," Escobar said. "Even the schools, I think kids sometimes, they should wear masks."

The new White House mask discussions come after staffers for President Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week, and after six Texas Democrat legislators tested positive after flying mask-less on a chartered plane to Washington to protest of a GOP-led voting bill.

Another tourist, Cedric Carter who was interviewed next to his masked-up travel partner, said he has "no problem" if Biden calls for a new round of mask-wearing

Gean Sotlo, who travelled all the way to Washington from South Florida gave a simple but definitive response when asked if he would mask-up again: "I don't want to, no."