Turkey giveaway brings together Black advocates with NYPD leadership

To improve relations with communities and police, NYPD leaders and Black activists joined together in New York City to hand out turkeys for Thanksgiving to a community in Brooklyn on Monday according to reports.

Gwen Carr, mother of Eric Garner, was there after making peace with cops after the death of her son.

“I think it’s beautiful to give to the families so they can have Thanksgiving with their loved ones and have a meal together,” Carr said. “It’s time to give back to the community and that’s what today is all about.”

Garner died after being put in an apparent chokehold by NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaleo in 2014. A state grand jury at the time declined to indict Pantaleo, but the department fired Pantaleo in 2019 following a disciplinary hearing.

The event took place in Brownsville, which has endured some of the highest crime rates and gun violence in the city.

The day was organized by Rev. Kevin McCall who is aiming to build trust between police and the people they protect and serve.

“Today we decided to give to families who do not have a turkey – some families don’t have and can’t afford a turkey for Thanksgiving during this coronavirus,” McCall said. “So we decided to give out free turkeys, something we do annually and we are thankful to those who have sponsored this and connected with us including Max Supermarket and Rubenstein & Rynecki, EDP, and all those who decided to give free turkeys. This is not political, it’s about making sure people have a happy Thanksgiving.”

Many residents were happy for the occasion.

“It’s been a very hard year, so this is a blessing for everybody and we will now have a very nice Thanksgiving,” Gail Lindsay said.