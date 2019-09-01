American flag burning on Virginia highway overpass leads to woman's arrest
Virginia police have accused a woman of setting fire to an American flag on a highway overpass.
Arlington County police said Kayla Caniff, 22, was arrested after an officer saw the burning flag, NBC 4 Washington reported Saturday.
It happened around 11:55 p.m. Friday, according to the station. The flag was attached to a chain-link fence on an I-66 overpass.
Caniff was charged with destruction of property and released without bail, according to the station.
The next day, Arlington County firefighters put up American flags on 16 I-66 overpasses to honor victims of the 9-11 terror attacks.