American detained in Lebanon released after 6 months

By Jacqui Heinrich, Ben Evansky, Travis Fedschun | Fox News
A New Hampshire man who was beaten and tortured after being detained during a family vacation in Lebanon six months ago was released from prison on Thursday.

Amer Fakhoury, a naturalized U.S. citizen, was arrested in his native Lebanon during a family trip in September.

Fakhoury, who fought in the South Lebanon Army during Israel’s occupation of the country, was taken into custody after a Hezbollah-backed newspaper accused him of torturing Hezbollah and Palestinian terrorists in the '80s and '90s. He was never previously accused of the charge, and his family and attorney deny it.

Fakhoury’s release comes after Sens. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., and Ted Cruz, R-Texas proposed bipartisan sanctions against senior Lebanese officials involved in his detention and the State Department pushed for his freedom.

In a statement, Shaheen said that anytime a U.S. citizen is wrongfully detained by a foreign government, "we must use every tool at our disposal to free them."

The plight of the New Hampshire resident caught the attention of his U.S Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH, who has threatened to sanction individuals involved in his imprisonment. (Fakhoury Family)

"I’m very glad that Amer is finally coming home and will be reunited with his family," Shaheen said. "No family should have to go through what the Fakhoury family has gone through. His health is in critical condition and now it is vitally important that he receives proper treatment to get on the road to recovery."

Amer Fakhoury is a faithful supporter of President Trump, is active in the New Hampshire Republican Party, and even attended a campaign event where he was snapped in a photo with the president, giving a thumbs-up (Family Photo)

In her statement, the New Hampshire senator added, "I have long supported close ties between the United States and Lebanon, and hope this is a first step to repairing relations.”

In a statement to Fox News, Fakhoury’s family praised the efforts by Shaheen.

In this May 2019 file photo provided by Guila Fakhoury, her father Amer Fakhoury, second right, gathers with family members at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, N.H. (AP/Guila Fakhoury)

“It’s hard to put into words how grateful and relieved we are to finally be returning to the United States with Amer. We have been through a nightmare that we would never wish on anyone," the family said in a statement to Fox News. "From the bottom of our hearts, we want to thank everyone who believed in Amer’s innocence and fought tirelessly to bring him home to the country he loves."

The family specifically thanked Shaheen. "Senator Shaheen pursued every means possible to secure Amer’s freedom—this would not have happened without her. Amer considers Senator Shaheen his hero.”

His lawyer, Celine Atallah, previously told Fox News the charges were fabricated, noting that after investigations into the infamous prison and those accused of torture and murder were made public, Fakhoury's name was not among them.

Atallah had maintained that there is no evidence to support his continued detention.

“Amer’s only crime is that he is a United States citizen, which is making the Lebanese government hold him hostage to gain leverage over the United States," she said. "This is an egregious act of criminality by them .... to torture and refuse to release a critically ill innocent American citizen just for them to gain leverage over the United States."

After being held without charges for nearly six months, Fakhoury was charged in March by a military judge with murder and attempted murder of prisoners at a jail run by the SLA. He also was charged with kidnapping and torture.

A video on Twitter showed a helicopter leaving the US embassy in Beirut,  supposedly with Fakhoury aboard.

Since his detention, Fakhoury has developed stage 4 lymphoma.

Tony Badran, a research fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies who focuses on the region, and has followed the Fakhoury case told Fox News on Thursday that Fakhoury’s release was the result of a bill introduced last month by Shaheen and Cruz.

"The Shaheen-Cruz bill ended a spiraling hostage negotiation on the part of the Lebanese authorities, likely to secure the release of a Hezbollah financier serving prison time in the U.S. That it was the Lebanese state who took Fakhoury hostage and conducted the negotiations on Hezbollah’s behalf puts to rest any doubt that Lebanon is the Hezbollah state," Badran told Fox News.

Hezbollah’s influence in Lebanon has grown massively over the years and in the May 2019 election, it increased its number of parliament seats to hold some key ministries. The SLA, of which Fakhoury was a former member, was set up to fight Hezbollah's influence and was funded by the Lebanese government until 2000.

Amer Fakhoury after getting U.S. citizenship.

Following Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanon, Fakhoury was charged along with thousands of other SLA members for working with Israel, but his record was cleared in 2018 of any wrongdoing. His family pointed out previous charges against him involved working with Israel, not torture.

Fakhoury's release came the same day that American Michael White, who was held in Iran since 2018, was released on medical furlough, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced.

