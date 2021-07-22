Video of American Airlines agent booting passenger for profane insult goes viral: 'I suggest Spirit'

A video of an American Airlines agent booting a woman off a flight after a mask dispute and her allegedly cursing at a flight attendant has gone viral.

"Second of all, you called my employee a b----, completely uncalled for and inappropriate," an American Airlines employee tells the woman in a video that has been viewed 4 million times. "We don’t tolerate that crap with us at all."

"You can find another carrier to fly," he continued. "I’d suggest Spirit."

The incident unfolded at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Sunday after witnesses say a flight attendant questioned the woman over her face mask having holes.

The woman responded to the flight attendant by calling her a "b----" and was subsequently escorted from the plane, according to the gate agent in the video.

She asked to be readmitted to the plane, but was denied. The woman also allegedly refused to wear her mask at one point, according to the American Airlines employee.

American Airlines did not immediately respond to Fox News’s request for comment, but said in another statement: "We expect our customers to comply with our policies and treat everyone with respect when they choose to travel with us, and we take action when that is not the case."

The American Airlines agent in the video has been wildly praised for his calm demeanor during the exchange.

The incident follows a string of other occurrences where people were booted from flights over masks, including some incidents where young children and their families were kicked off flights over mask wearing.

The incidents this year come after President Joe Biden took executive action during his first week in office and mandated face masks be worn in airports and on flights.